US Markets

U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran defense ministry and others

Contributors
Arshad Mohammed Reuters
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Matt Spetalnick Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran's defense ministry and others involved in Tehran's nuclear and weapons program to support U.S. assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran's defense ministry and others involved in Tehran's nuclear and weapons program to support U.S. assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by other top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, also told reporters Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has forged closer ties between Caracas and Tehran.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Lisa Lambert, Matt Spetalnick, Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle, writing by Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Matt.Spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300 ; Reuters Messaging: matt.spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular