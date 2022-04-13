U.S. announces additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total aid tally since Russian forces invaded to more than $2.4 billion.

The package will include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

