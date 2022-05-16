U.S. announces $6 bln in natural relief payments for farmers

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department announced on Monday $6 billion in emergency relief payments for farmers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021.

The funding can help cover damage to crops, trees, bushes, and vines from wildfires, hurricanes, floods, drought and extreme temperatures and comes from a bill President Joe Biden signed into law in September.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

