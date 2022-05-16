Commodities

U.S. announces $6 bln in natural relief payments for farmers

Contributor
Caroline Stauffer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NORMA GALEANA

The U.S. Agriculture Department announced on Monday $6 billion in emergency relief payments for farmers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021.

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department announced on Monday $6 billion in emergency relief payments for farmers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021.

The funding can help cover damage to crops, trees, bushes, and vines from wildfires, hurricanes, floods, drought and extreme temperatures and comes from a bill President Joe Biden signed into law in September.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular