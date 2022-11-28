US Markets

U.S. and Russia discuss release of Griner and Whelan - RIA

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

November 28, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Moscow bureau for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia are discussing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan through special channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top U.S. diplomat.

Russia and the United States have been discussing a deal that could see Griner, who is facing nine years in jail in Russia on drug charges, return to the United States in exchange for convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout.

No deal has materialised amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

