Companies

U.S. and others express concern at conflict in Somalia breakaway region

February 28, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

Adds background

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Representatives from the United States, Britain, Qatar, Somalia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey met on Tuesday and expressed concern at the conflict in and around Laascaanood, a disputed town in Somalia's northern breakaway region of Somaliland, according to a statement released by the State Department.

"The partners expressed concern about the ongoing conflict ... and called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, de-escalate, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue." it said.

At least 34 people were killed in clashes between soldiers and anti-government fighters in the town earlier this month.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Shri Navaratnam)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.