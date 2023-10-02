U.S. and India Looking to Collaborate on Critical Minerals

The India West Journal reported that the United States and India are looking to collaborate on its energy agendas, specifically when it comes to critical minerals.

Nations collaborating on critical minerals goals has been an ongoing trend as the world transitions to alternative energy sources. As such, it will require the cooperation of world economies in order to further this shift.

“Batteries and critical minerals are two areas where we are looking forward to good collaboration because in order to secure our energy requirements we have to move from absolutely basics, which means the minerals such as lithium which are so critical also need to be tied up for which we have discussions going on at present,” said Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister of India.

Part of a successful transition will also require the necessary capital investments. This is where U.S. and India corporations working collaboratively can help bridge financial gaps.

“We have good scope of collaboration even further in terms of getting more investments into the country, partnerships between companies in India and US companies particularly considering the technology play which is happening all over the world,” Kapoor added.

A Pure-Play Critical Minerals ETF

For investors looking for opportunities in critical minerals for long-term growth or even traders eyeing short-term profit opportunities, individual stocks that can capitalize on critical minerals is an option. There are a number of stocks that can cater to this growth opportunity, but there's an easier way.

A pure-play critical minerals exchange traded fund (ETF) can provide broad-based exposure via the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM). The fund seeks to provide results that correspond to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Index. That index essentially tracks the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry.

It's no secret that the demand for overall these minerals is projected to rise. With it, the demand for miners who materially affect the global supply will also increase. SETM provides investors access to miners producing uranium, lithium, copper, nickel, silver, manganese, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements.

The fund offers deep diversification when it comes to country exposure as well as market capitalization. Canada, the United States, and Australia round out its top three country allocations. The fund spreads its assets over large-, mid-, and small-cap companies to offer a balanced market-cap blend.

