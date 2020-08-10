U.S. And Global Investment Management Professionals Align in Covid-19 Survey

Following the market’s decline this spring, CFA Institute reached out to its global membership to gauge their assessment of the pandemic’s effect on the investment management industry and whether Dodd–Frank era rules helped stem the collective crisis. More than 13,000 CFA members responded to a sweeping survey on the virus’s near- and long-term effects on the investment management industry. The most striking finding was how closely U.S.-based CFA-chartered investment professionals aligned with their colleagues around the globe. Below, CFA charter holder sentiment on a variety of investment management areas.

Changing Asset Allocations

The disruption in the markets caused a majority of respondents to consider new asset allocation models. For instance, 64% of U.S.-based CFA members are making or investigating significant changes to their asset allocations. This is consistent with global results where 68% of respondents were considering changes to asset allocations.

Liquidity

Overall, investors saw a decline in government bond liquidity in developed markets. The survey showed only 7% of responses saw an increase in liquidity, while 30% saw a decrease. Twenty-five percent said that central bank interventions stopped declines in bond liquidity. By comparison, 10% of members globally saw a decrease in liquidity and 22% felt central bank interventions stopped the declines.

The situation was more dire in emerging market government bonds in the Americas, where 52% saw a decrease in liquidity, which was comparable to the global survey results.

In equities, liquidity deteriorated more. Whereas 30% of US respondents said liquidity for equities fell over the period and 12% reported a liquidity “shock,” 52% reported seeing liquidity declines in emerging markets. The percentage of Canadian members seeing a decline in liquidity was even greater, at 57% of respondents.

Members also reported a decline in corporate bond liquidity, according to 32% of U.S.-based respondents. At the same time, 52% of US members commented, consistent with the ‘whatever-it-takes,’ mantra of the Federal Reserve, felt that central bank operations had halted declines in liquidity. Globally, these percentages were 36% and 40% respectively.

Systemic Impacts

In the U.S. there was general agreement that the long-term impacts of the pandemic would be evenly spread among business failures, industry consolidation, more outsourcing/automation and greater divergence between developed and emerging markets. The general equivalence also was present in global survey impacts. Notably, of these four effects, 56% of respondents in Mexico felt that the largest long-term impact of the pandemic would be divergence between emerging and developed markets. In the U.S. only 31% felt there would be greater divergence.

Among other long-term effects, 31% of U.S respondents felt there would be less market globalization, while 21% felt there would be a loss of investor and public confidence.

Members’ views of the crises’ effects on financial markets generally were in many cases dependent on where members were domiciled. Those in the United States and Canada differed—sometimes substantially—from Brazil and Mexico (remember, Mexico’s data have a margin of error greater than 10%). For example, as shown in Table 1, whereas the responses of Canadian (23%) and US members (22%) mirrored closely the views of the global membership (26%) on whether market volatility has or will change strategic asset allocations, Brazil and Mexico hinted at significant changes, at 47% and 50%, respectively.

Government Support

In response to what they thought of government and central bank intervention in the economy and financial markets, the consensus perspective of Americas’ members was that the support was needed, but that authorities needed to step back from their interventions as quickly possible to avoid creating lasting damage to the pricing and capital-allocation functions of the markets. This sentiment played out clearly in U.S. survey responses where, 46% of respondents felt extended support was needed, but 53% said that any support needed to be ended as soon as possible. Only members in Brazil had a perspective more directed toward ending support sooner rather than later, with just 42% calling for extended the assistance versus 61% calling for a quick end to official support.

Globally and in the United States, just 4% of respondents said authorities should not have intervened at all.

Advice For Investors

Overwhelmingly, in the U.S. and abroad, survey respondents felt the most important message to convey to investors was, "Do not panic,” and subsidiary to this message was assurance that "The markets are working.” Globally and in the United States, 41% of respondents felt investors should be encouraged not to panic. In terms of the market’s functioning, 47% of respondent in the U.S. felt this assurance was an important message versus 44% globally.

Jim Allen, CFA, is head of Americas capital markets policy at CFA Institute. The capital markets group develops and promotes capital markets positions, policies, and standards.

