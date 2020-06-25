U.S. and EU must face down China together, Pompeo says

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union need a shared understanding of China to resist it, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, calling Beijing a threat and accusing it of stealing European know-how to develop its economy.

Pompeo said he had accepted a proposal by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell this month to create a formal U.S.-EU dialogue on China and would travel to Europe soon to host the first session.

"There is a transatlantic awakening to the truth of what's happening," Pompeo told a think-tank event via video link. "This isn't the United States confronting China, this is the world confronting China," he said.

However, while the European Union shares many of Washington's concerns about what it says are predatory trade practices to dominate strategic industries, Brussels wants to tread a middle path between China and the United States.

The EU, the world's biggest trading bloc, held talks with the Chinese leadership on Monday and sees Beijing as a partner in combating climate change as well as an economic rival.

Pompeo said the EU needed to act against China, whom he accused of stealing intellectual property in Europe and abusing the rules-based trading system, to protect its economies, not as a favour for the United States.

"They have access to our capital markets in ways we don't have access to theirs," he said of China's financial system.

Pompeo said the new U.S.-EU dialogue would share information on China and while he said there would be differing opinions in the committee, he hoped it would be "a catalyst for action", although he did not going into details.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((robin.emmott@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6835; Reuters Messaging: robin.emmott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.