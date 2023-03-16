US Markets

U.S. Americas envoy to travel to Panama, Honduras in coming days

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 16, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by Gustavo Palencia for Reuters ->

TEGUCIGALPA, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas, Chris Dodd, will travel to Panama and Honduras from March 17-21, the State Department said on Thursday, days after Honduras said it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.

Dodd is due to meet with Honduran officials and private sector representatives, the State Department said, and in Panama with government officials, finance leaders and attend an annual conference for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Sarah Morland)

