U.S. allows some Russian energy-related transactions until Dec. 5

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with SberbankSBER.MM, VTB BankVTBR.MM, Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in notice posted online on Tuesday.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control said it was extending the general license authorizing the transactions with certain entities, which also included Russia's Central Bank, Sovcombank, among others.

