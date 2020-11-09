US Markets
U.S. allows emergency use of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, which President Donald Trump has praised and vowed to make available free of cost for all Americans.

The FDA said its emergency use authorization was based on clinical trials showing that the treatment, bamlanivimab, reduced the need for hospitalization or emergency room visits in COVID-19 patients at high risk of disease progression. It can be used for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients over the age of 12, the FDA said.

