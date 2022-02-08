U.S. allows Canada to resume table potato shipments to Puerto Rico

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/Shaun Best

Canada can resume shipments of table potatoes from the province of Prince Edward Island to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico starting on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, partially resolving a trade dispute.

Shipping the table potatoes - potatoes meant for human consumption without processing - under specified conditions poses little risk of introducing potato wart disease, which can reduce yields, to Puerto Rico, the USDA said on Tuesday.

Canada in November halted exports of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island to the United States, facing a threat from the U.S. to ban the shipments itself over concerns about the potato wart fungus.

Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau on Jan. 27 discussed resuming exports with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at a meeting in Washington.

