U.S. Airstrike on Top Iranian Military Leader Is Worrying, But Not A Reason to Sell Stocks

A frequent theme in Market Musings columns over the years has been that investors should be wary of overreacting to headlines. Most of the time, when the market is panicking about something that is dominating the news, my view has been that it is a buying opportunity, and the fact that we keep hitting record highs suggests that that has worked out pretty well. To see things this way, you have to remove the emotion from your analysis, and when it comes to this morning’s headlines, dominated as they are by the missile attack in Iraq that killed the Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, that has been difficult for me personally.

My eldest son is in the U.S. Army, and currently on deployment in the Middle East, so any escalation of tensions there is worrying on that level. From a professional perspective though, while the selling that accompanied the news may continue for a day or two, this too will probably look like an opportunity a few months from now.

Let’s face it, tension and violence in the Middle East is not a new phenomenon. It has been going on for literally thousands of years, and U.S. involvement in the region dates back decades, so to some extent the risk of a blow up in the area is always priced into markets. Presumably, this morning’s reaction is the result of fears that it will lead to the U.S. being dragged into a full shooting war but, as tragic as that would be on so many levels, would it necessarily result in lower stock prices? The most recent history suggests not.

The war in Iraq began in March of 2003. Whether you believe it was justified or not, the fact remains that it cost the lives of many thousands and, according to most estimates, over a trillion dollars. From then until the start of the financial crisis, however, the S&P 500 did this:

One of the oldest criticisms of capitalism is that its focus on production and consumption makes wars, if not actually desirable from an economic perspective, at least somewhat inevitable. That may or may not be true, but the chart suggests that modern warfare certainly doesn’t necessarily harm economic growth.

There is already evidence that that reality is understood by traders. After falling dramatically overnight as the news unfolded, S&P 500 futures hit a low of 3206.75 early this morning, then bounced back to around 3230 at the time of writing.

In the short-term, I wouldn’t bet on that bounce being sustained, as there will probably be more headlines to come involving possible reactions to the strike, but neither the drop nor the bounce is reason to sell either. The volatility will provide opportunity for intraday traders, but for most investors, the best reaction to this news, as is usually the case, is no reaction.

As I said at the outset, this morning’s news hit me on a personal level, but a rational, unemotional analysis of the situation indicates that it is not a time to panic in market terms. There have been many such instances in the last few years that have brought the threat of massive retaliation, but ultimately, the targeted countries and organizations know that an all-out war would be just about unwinnable. That doesn’t mean that they won’t respond in a way that will put many, including my son, in danger, but it does mean that the market reaction looks overdone.

