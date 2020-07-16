Commodities
U.S. airlines would accept new bailout without additional strings -- trade group

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

A trade group representing major U.S. airlines said Thursday it is not actively seeking new government assistance but would accept new bailout funds as long as new strings were attached.

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group representing Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O and American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and other major airlines said "if Congress opts to enact the labor-requested proposal, we would support our workforce’s decision to pursue a simple and clean extension of the grants as long as no additional or extraneous conditions are required."

Major airline unions last month asked for another $32 billion in payroll assistance for airlines and contractors to keep workers employed through at least March 31.

