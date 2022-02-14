Commodities
U.S. airlines see 2021 traffic jump, but below pre-pandemic levels

U.S. passenger airlines carried 670.4 million passengers in 2021, up 83% over 2020 levels but still down significantly from pre-pandemic levels, the Transportation Department said on Monday.

The department in preliminary data said airlines carried 303.6 million more passengers in 2021 but 245.9 million fewer, or 27%, than in 2019. In 2019, domestic flights accounted for 88% of all passengers, while domestic trips accounted for 91% of all passengers in 2021, and international flights accounted for 9%.

