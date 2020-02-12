Commodities

U.S. airlines extend China flight cancellations into late April

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

United Airlines said late on Wednesday it will extend cancellations of all U.S. flights to China through late April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said late on Wednesday it will extend cancellations of all U.S. flights to China through late April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

With the announcement by Chicago-based United, all U.S. passenger carriers flying to China have now canceled flights into late April. Carriers say part of the reason is a dramatic drop-off in demand.

United said it was extending cancellations of flights to Hong Kong, which had been set to resume on Feb. 21, and for flights to mainland China, that had been set to resume on March 28. Flights will resume starting April 24.

United normally operates roughly 12 flights per day from the United States to mainland China and Hong Kong.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, the largest U.S. carrier, said on Tuesday it was extending the suspension of its China and Hong Kong flights through April 24, amid reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier had earlier suspended its China and Hong Kong flights until March 27.

The U.S. government has placed new restrictions on travelers to the United States who have visited China, barring nearly all non-U.S. residents if they have been in China within the last 14 days.

The United States is also limiting flights from China or other international flights with U.S. passengers that have been to China within the previous 14 days to 11 major U.S. airports for enhanced screening. It requires a quarantine of U.S. citizens who have recently visited Hubei province in China.

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N previously suspended flights to China through April 30.

The outbreak is disrupting international travel demand.

On Wednesday, the Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was canceled after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to coronavirus-related concerns.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

6 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular