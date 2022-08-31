Commodities
U.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.

American Airlines AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, JetBlue Airways and others detailed commitments in customer service plans they updated this week at USDOT's prompting. Some airlines said customer service plan updates were not a policy change, but clarified existing airline practices.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Aug. 19 he will publish by Friday an "interactive dashboard" for air travelers to compare services each large U.S. airline provides when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

