U.S. airline group seeks 5G wireless deployment delay near airports

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade group representing major passenger and cargo airlines asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to halt deployment of new 5G wireless service at some airport locations.

AT&T T.N and Verizon Communications VZ.N are set on Jan. 5 to deploy C-Band spectrum 5G wireless service that they won in an $80 billion government auction. The aviation industry and the Federal Aviation Administration have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could delay or divert flights.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.