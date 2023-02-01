Commodities
U.S. airline group blasts White House competition efforts

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. airlines blasted White House proposals on competition in the industry as "short-sighted" and said they would "drive-up costs and reduce choices" for consumers.

The White House said on Wednesday the Transportation Department (USDOT) will propose new regulations to bar airlines from charging family members to sit near young children after DOT in 2021 proposed requiring airlines to refund fees for delayed bags.

"The federal government should be focused on 21st century policies and procedures that drive our nation’s aviation system forward, rather than making efforts that threaten to reduce access and affordability for consumers," said Airlines for America, a group representing Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and others.

