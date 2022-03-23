Commodities
AAL

U.S. airline CEOs urge Biden to lift COVID mask mandate -letter

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

The chief executives of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers on Wednesday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to end a federal mask mandate on airplanes and international pre-departure testing requirements.

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The chief executives of American Airlines AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and other carriers on Wednesday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to end a federal mask mandate on airplanes and international pre-departure testing requirements.

The airline executives, including the chairman of Southwest Airlines LUV.N and JetBlue's JBLU.O CEO, said in a letter the restrictions "are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment."

The Biden administration this month opted to extend the mandate through April 18. It had been set to expire on March 18.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL UAL DAL LUV JBLU

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular