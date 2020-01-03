U.S. air strike targets Iraqi militia north of Baghdad -state TV

BAGHDAD, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A United States air strike targeted an Iraqi militia late on Friday on Taji road north of Baghdad, state TV said. It did not name the militia or provide further details.

Air strikes targeting Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source told Reuters late on Friday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +964 790 191 7021; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.aboulenein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

