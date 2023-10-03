U.S. Air Force Awards Raytheon $39 Mln For Air Defense Command And Control Prototype

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, $39 million to develop and integrate the service's Battle Management Command and Control software into a prototype for air base air defense, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, Raytheon will develop the command-and-control foundation to counter airborne threats and defend U.S. air bases around the world.

