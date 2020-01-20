U.S. Agriculture Secretary says no need for more farm aid after China trade deal

With China poised to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods this year as part of a Phase 1 China trade deal, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary said on Monday there is no need for a third year of trade-related aid for farmers.
