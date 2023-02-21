US Markets

U.S. agrees to extradite former Peruvian President Toledo -Peru attorney general's office

Credit: REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

February 21, 2023 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Peru's attorney general's office said on Tuesday on Twitter that the U.S. State Department had agreed to extradite former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo on corruption charges.

Peru has been trying to extradite Toledo, the Andean country's president between 2001 and 2006, since 2018.

Peruvian authorities allege that Toledo negotiated bribes of up to $20 million with Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht. Toledo has denied soliciting or receiving bribes.

