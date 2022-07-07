US Markets
GM

U.S. agency sends team to probe Cruise crash in California

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it had opened a special crash investigation into a recent Cruise crash in California that resulted in minor injuries.

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it had opened a special crash investigation into a recent Cruise crash in California that resulted in minor injuries.

The auto safety agency did not immediately identify the specific crash but a Cruise vehicle operating in driverless autonomous mode was involved in an injury crash on June 3 in San Francisco, according to records filed with California. Self-driving car maker Cruise, whose majority shareholder is General Motors GM.N, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular