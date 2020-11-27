US Markets
TSLA

U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened an investigation into about 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over front suspension safety issues.

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened an investigation into about 115,0000 Tesla TSLA.O vehicles over front suspension safety issues.

The agency said it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles after receiving 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

Tesla in February 2017 issued a service bulletin describing a manufacturing condition that may result in front suspension fore link failures, NHTSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular