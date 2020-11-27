U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened an investigation into about 115,0000 Tesla TSLA.O vehicles over front suspension safety issues.

The agency said it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles after receiving 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

Tesla in February 2017 issued a service bulletin describing a manufacturing condition that may result in front suspension fore link failures, NHTSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)

