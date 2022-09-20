US Markets

U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp 002583.SZ, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 002415.SZ and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular