US Markets
F

U.S. agency investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 20, 2022 — 06:21 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing made public on Tuesday it was in receipt of information that indicates "Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs".

NHTSA said it had opened an "audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue."

The agency said the issue involved Ford Explorer F.N and Nissan Altima cars 7201.T but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved. The recall issues involved include latches and locks, NHTSA said.

Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday.

A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles.

Earlier this month, Hertz said it would pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.

Some customers had sued Hertz alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
HTZ
PRTS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.