US Markets
F

U.S. agency investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 20, 2022 — 05:50 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing made public on Tuesday it was in receipt of information that indicates "Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs".

The agency said it had opened an "audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue".

The agency said the issue involved Ford Explorer F.N and Nissan Altima cars 7201.T but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
HTZ
PRTS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.