U.S. agency briefed on Tesla radar sensor removal

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that Tesla Inc had briefed it on the automaker's production change to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to remove radar and transition to a camera-based system.

The U.S. regulator said as a result it updated its Five-Star Ratings website to show Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."

Tesla disclosed the change Tuesday in a blog post.

