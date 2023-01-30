U.S. again asks Mexico to review labor rights issues at VU Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday asked Mexico under a regional trade pact to again probe whether workers at a VU Manufacturing facility in Piedras Negras are being denied labor rights.

In September, Mexico and the United States said they had resolved an earlier complaint under USMCA, saying workers at auto-parts plant VU Manufacturing in northern Mexico were able to elect the union of their choice.

"Despite this facility taking positive actions in 2022, some of the failures we identified previously appear to be recurring," said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday.

Michigan-based VU Manufacturing, who produces interior car parts including arm rests and door upholstery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

