U.S. ag secretary unsure if coronavirus will slow China's farm imports

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday he does not know whether China's coronavirus outbreak will upset Beijing's pledge to radically increase purchases of American farm goods as part of the countries' recent trade deal.
