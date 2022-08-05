US Markets
NVAX

U.S. administers over 7,300 Novavax vaccine doses - CDC

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The United States has administered more than 7,300 doses of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 shot, which health officials hope will convince more people to opt for vaccinations as it is based on a technology that has been in use for decades.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States has administered more than 7,300 doses of Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 shot, which health officials hope will convince more people to opt for vaccinations as it is based on a technology that has been in use for decades.

Over 330,000 doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States, and more than 2,300 people have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated on Thursday.

This is the first set of data on the vaccine's use in the U.S. since its authorization last month.

The CDC in July recommended Novavax's two-dose vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above, hoping that the protein-based shot would find acceptance among people uncomfortable with the new messenger RNA technology-based Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O vaccines.

Novavax vaccine is based on a traditional technology that has been used to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX PFE MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular