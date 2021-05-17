US Markets
MRNA

U.S. administers 274.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

The United States has administered 274,411,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 344,503,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The agency said 157,827,208 people had received at least one dose, while 123,828,224 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Monday.

