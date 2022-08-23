U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.