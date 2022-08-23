US Markets

U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list

Contributors
Chris Sanders Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published

The United States has added seven China-related entities to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular