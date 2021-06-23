U.S. adds five Chinese companies to entity list over alleged human rights abuses

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday added five Chinese companies to its so-called economic black list that it said were implicated in Chinese human rights violations.

The companies added to the Entity List include Hoshine Silicon Industry Co 603260.SS, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N, Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co., Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps XJPCCP.UL

At least some of the companies added manufacture monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon that are used in solar panel production.

The companies were listed over human rights violations and abuses of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, according to a government filing Wednesday. Entity listings restrict U.S. exports to companies.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

