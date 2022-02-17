U.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

Feb 17 (Reuters) - E-commerce sites operated by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK were included on the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list of entities that allegedly sell or facilitate the sale of counterfeit goods, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

"This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting", the USTR office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

