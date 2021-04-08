US Markets

U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military

The department is adding Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, the National Supercomputing Center Jinan, the National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, the National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, and the National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou. The Commerce Department said the seven were "involved with building supercomputers used by China’s military actors."

