U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail

Baranjot Kaur Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

