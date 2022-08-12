U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.