US Markets

U.S. actor Spacey arrives at London court to face sexual offence allegations

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey arrived at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offences after he was charged by London police earlier this week.

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey arrived at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offences after he was charged by London police earlier this week.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular