U.S. actor Spacey arrives at London court to face sexual offence allegations

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey arrived at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offences after he was charged by London police earlier this week.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.