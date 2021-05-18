U.S. actor Charles Grodin dead at age 86 from cancer - New York Times

Contributor
Steve Gorman Reuters
Published

May 18 (Reuters) - American actor Charles Grodin, known for his deadpan comic delivery in Broadway, film and television roles, died on Tuesday at age 86 at his home in Winton, Connecticut, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper, citing Grodin's son, said the cause of death was bone marrow cancer.

