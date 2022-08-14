U.S. actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash
Adds official statement from representative
Aug 14 (Reuters) - American actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.
Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, her representatives said.
"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,"
said a statement released Sunday night by spokesperson Holly Baird.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))
