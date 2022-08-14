U.S. actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Adds official statement from representative

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.

Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, her representatives said.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,"

said a statement released Sunday night by spokesperson Holly Baird.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.