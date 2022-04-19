U.S. 30-year Treasury yield hits 3% for the first time since 2019

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3% on Tuesday for the first time since early 2019, hitting a fresh milestone as investors reacted to the latest hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials.

U.S. inflation is "far too high," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings.

As London trading resumed after Monday's public holiday, U.S. and European bond markets succumbed to a fresh round of selling.

The 30-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 3% US30YT=RR and was last up 3 basis points on the day. Ten-year Treasury yields rose to new high at 2.909%, their highest since late 2018 US10YT=RR.

