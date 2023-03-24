U.S. 2-year Treasury yields hit lowest since September on bank jitters

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell sharply to their lowest levels since September on Friday as nagging concerns about turmoil in the banking sector sent investors fleeing to safe-haven government debt.

Two-year Treasury yields were last down 20 bps at around 3.59% US2YT=RR, having dropped to as low as 3.566%. Yields move inversely to prices.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Harry Robertson)

