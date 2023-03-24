US Markets

U.S. 2-year Treasury yields hit lowest since September on bank jitters

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 24, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Dhara Ranasinghe for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell sharply to their lowest levels since September on Friday as nagging concerns about turmoil in the banking sector sent investors fleeing to safe-haven government debt.

Two-year Treasury yields were last down 20 bps at around 3.59% US2YT=RR, having dropped to as low as 3.566%. Yields move inversely to prices.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Harry Robertson)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.