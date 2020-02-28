Banking

U.S. 2-year Treasury yields drop below 1% for first time since 2016

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Yields on two-year and five-year U.S. government bonds, or Treasuries, slid below 1% on Friday for the first time since 2016 in a further sign that investors are bracing for the economy to take a hit from the spread of coronavirus.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yields on two-year and five-year U.S. government bonds, or Treasuries, slid below 1% on Friday for the first time since 2016 in a further sign that investors are bracing for the economy to take a hit from the spread of coronavirus.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 0.986% US2YT=RR, its lowest level since late 2016 and was last down 11 basis points on the day.

Five-year U.S. Treasury yields also fell more than 10 bps to 0.99% US5YT=RR, hitting their lowest levels since July 2016.

Earlier 10-year Treasury yield fell to fresh record lows US10YT=RR.

Money markets have now moved to price around three 25 basis point rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular