U.S. 10-year yield stays below 1% as coronavirus fears persist

By Karen Pierog and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yields largely hovered just below 1% on Wednesday, as the bond market continued to digest the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut in response to the economic fallout from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In its first inter-meeting move since the global financial crisis in 2008, the Fed on Tuesday cut interest rates by half a percentage point. That pushed 10-year yields below 1% for the first time, setting a record low of 0.9060%.

Robert Robis, chief fixed income strategist at BCA Research in New York City, said Treasuries were still trading off the rate cut, which overshadowed overnight presidential primary results.

"Bonds are catching a bid because of uncertainty," he said.

As for Joe Biden's return to front-runner status over Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, Robis said "a Biden presidency sounds more debt-friendly than a Sanders presidency."

The yield curve continued to steepen on Wednesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 34.40 basis points US2US10=TWEB from 29.8 basis points on Tuesday.

Another key yield curve gauge also has steepened, with the spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes at 28 basis points, marking the widest spread since mid-January.

"What the Fed did yesterday ensures that the yield curve will maintain some degree of steepness," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri. "Having a steep yield curve maintains some level of confidence that ultimately we may not go into recession, that we're just going to slow down economically."

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 1%, from 1.017% late on Tuesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.642%, up from 1.6302% on Tuesday. They touched an all-time trough of 1.507% the day before.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.649% from Tuesday's 0.729% US2YT=RR. They touched 0.614%, the lowest in nearly four years.

Wednesday's data was solid, with the ADP National Employment Report showing private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month, compared with a forecast of 170,000 new jobs.

U.S. services sector activity also accelerated to a one-year high in February, suggesting underlying strength in the economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index increased to a reading of 57.3 last month, the highest level since February 2019, from 55.5 in January.

March 4 Wednesday 3:12PM New York / 2012 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.695

0.7078

-0.245

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6525

0.6638

-0.189

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-238/256

0.6532

-0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-12/256

0.6725

-0.069

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-224/256

0.7413

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-144/256

0.8938

-0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-172/256

1.0053

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-104/256

1.6434

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 0.00

