U.S. 10-year yield slips to 2-1/2 week low ahead of Fed

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday to 2-1/2-week lows as global bond markets came off the boil, unwinding some of the recent aggressive rate-hike bets.

Yields touched a low of 1.519%, down around two basis points on the day US10YT=RR, hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting that is expected to signal the start of tapering its $120 billion-a-month stimulus plan.

Many expect however the Fed will push back against aggressive bets for future interest rate rises.

Two-year yields were around 0.45%, having risen last week as high as 0.56% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe)

