US Markets

U.S. 10-year yield slips to 2-1/2 week low ahead of Fed

Contributors
Sujata Rao Reuters
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday to 2-1/2-week lows as global bond markets came off the boil, unwinding some of the recent aggressive rate-hike bets.

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday to 2-1/2-week lows as global bond markets came off the boil, unwinding some of the recent aggressive rate-hike bets.

Yields touched a low of 1.519%, down around two basis points on the day US10YT=RR, hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting that is expected to signal the start of tapering its $120 billion-a-month stimulus plan.

Many expect however the Fed will push back against aggressive bets for future interest rate rises.

Two-year yields were around 0.45%, having risen last week as high as 0.56% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular