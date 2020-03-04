U.S. 10-year yield rises above 1% as stocks strengthen

By Karen Pierog and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yields climbed more than 1% on Wednesday as stronger U.S. equities blunted safety-bid moves to fixed income.

Yields hit a session high of 1.043% in afternoon trading after largely staying just below 1% where they landed for the first time ever on Tuesday.

"Yields are moving with stocks," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago.

"Now this pushed it to the end of the day where people are probably taking profits off the volume trade in the Treasury market," he added.

Yields on 30-year bonds also rose, reaching a session high of 1.689%.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields hit record lows on Tuesday following the Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate cut in response to the economic fallout from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Robert Robis, chief fixed income strategist at BCA Research in New York City, said Treasuries were still trading off the rate cut, which overshadowed overnight presidential primary results.

"Bonds are catching a bid because of uncertainty," he said.

As for former Vice President Joe Biden's return to front-runner status over Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, Robis said "a Biden presidency sounds more debt-friendly than a Sanders presidency."

The yield curve continued to steepen on Wednesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 34.40 basis points US2US10=TWEB from 29.8 basis points on Tuesday.

Another key yield curve gauge also has steepened, with the spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes at 28 basis points, marking the widest spread since mid-January.

"What the Fed did yesterday ensures that the yield curve will maintain some degree of steepness," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri. "Having a steep yield curve maintains some level of confidence that ultimately we may not go into recession, that we're just going to slow down economically."

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.667% from Tuesday's 0.729% US2YT=RR. They touched 0.614%, the lowest in nearly four years.

Wednesday's data was solid, with the ADP National Employment Report showing private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month, compared with a forecast of 170,000 new jobs.

U.S. services sector activity also accelerated to a one-year high in February, suggesting underlying strength in the economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index increased to a reading of 57.3 last month, the highest level since February 2019, from 55.5 in January.

March 4 Wednesday 4:06PM New York / 2106 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.7225

0.7359

-0.217

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6775

0.6893

-0.164

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-230/256

0.6689

-0.060

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-248/256

0.699

-0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-196/256

0.7635

-0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-94/256

0.9225

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-92/256

1.0376

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-132/256

1.6796

0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

