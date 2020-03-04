U.S. 10-year yield hovers below 1% as coronavirus fears persist

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yields held below 1% on Wednesday, as bond investors continued to flock to safe-haven assets amid persistent uncertainty about the economic impact of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

In its first inter-meeting move since the global financial crisis in 2008, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday by half a percentage point in response to the widening fallout from the virus.

That has pushed yields on the long end of the curve to record lows, and sank two-year yields to a nearly four-year trough.

"This impact, in terms of the downturn on economic activity, is probably going to hang around a lot longer than originally expected," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.

"What the Fed did yesterday ensures that the yield curve will maintain some degree of steepness. Having a steep yield curve maintains some level of confidence that ultimately we may not go into recession, that we're just going to slow down economically," he added.

The yield curve continued to steepen on Wednesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 34.40 basis points US2US10=TWEB from 29.8 basis points on Tuesday.

Following the Fed's lead, the Bank of Canada slashed its benchmark interest rate to 1.25% from 1.75% on Wednesday and said it was prepared to cut again if needed to support economic growth.

The move reinforced expectations that yields around the world will stay lower for longer.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 0.97%, from 1.017% late on Tuesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.613%, down from 1.631% on Tuesday. They touched an all-time trough of 1.507% the day before.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.629% from Tuesday's 0.729% US2YT=RR. They touched 0.614%, the lowest in nearly four years.

Wednesday's data was solid, with the ADP National Employment Report showing private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month, compared with a forecast of 170,000 new jobs. Economists polled by Reuters

U.S. services sector activity also accelerated to a one-year high in February, suggesting underlying strength in the economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index increased to a reading of 57.3 last month, the highest level since February 2019, from 55.5 in January.

"Overall, the ISM release is easily dismissed given the broader global headwinds and that's exactly what investors have done; choosing to focus on equities pulling back from their peaks," said Ian Lyngen, Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

March 4 Wednesday 10:32AM New York/1532 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.8

0.815

-0.138

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6925

0.7046

-0.148

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-248/256

0.6334

-0.096

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-28/256

0.6513

-0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-254/256

0.7176

-0.055

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-182/256

0.872

-0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-228/256

0.9827

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

109-48/256

1.612

-0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 0.25

