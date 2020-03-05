U.S. 10-year yield hits new low as coronavirus impacts spread

By Karen Pierog

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Thursday as fears about the spreading coronavirus left market fundamentals in the dust and the 10-year note yield sank to a record low.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which has fallen in 10 of the last 11 sessions, dropped as low as 0.899%, setting a new bottom after slipping below 1% for the first time ever on Tuesday following the Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point interest rate cut.

Yields on two-year notes fell to their lowest in nearly four years.

Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York City, said fears about the virus were driving money into the bond market.

"It's hard to look past developments of the virus situation and look at fundamentals and make an assessment on where (Treasuries) should be trading," she said.

Reports that more corporations ordering workers to stay at home boosted Treasuries, according to Jim Vogel, senior interest rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis.

"That's another element people are trying to process through the market," he said, adding that while the virus was initially seen as affecting supplies of goods, it now could reduce demand as well.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Facebook Inc FB.O joined Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in recommending Seattle area employees work from home after several people in the region were infected.

Globally, there have been over 96,500 cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 0.921% from 0.992% late on Wednesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.562%, down from 1.636% on Wednesday. They touched an all-time trough of 1.507% on Tuesday.

U.S. 2-year yields were last at 0.587%, after hitting 0.554%, the lowest since July 2016.

The yield curve steepened early, posting the widest spread between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB since October 2018 before flattening later in the session.

Ahead of Friday's release of the February employment report, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market was on solid footing despite the coronavirus outbreak.

March 5 Thursday 3:35PM New York/2035 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.62

0.6313

-0.075

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.51

0.5184

-0.146

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-15/256

0.5874

-0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-50/256

0.6215

-0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-50/256

0.6763

-0.053

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-16/256

0.8205

-0.059

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-120/256

0.9232

-0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

110-108/256

1.5628

-0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

